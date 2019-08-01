Arduino IDE

Open-source electronics prototyping platform

Arduino is an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It's intended for artists, designers, hobbyists, and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.

Included is an integrated development environment that can be used to develop and upload code to compatible microcontrollers.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.8.19

antaŭ pli ol 1 jaro
Instalita grando~533 MB
Elŝuta grando183 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj162 937
LicencoGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
Projekta retejohttp://www.arduino.cc/
Helpohttps://www.arduino.cc/en/Guide/HomePage
Kontribui tradukojnhttps://github.com/arduino/Arduino/tree/master/arduino-core/src/processing/app/i18n
Raporti problemonhttps://github.com/arduino/Arduino/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/cc.arduino.arduinoide

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub cc.arduino.arduinoide

Ruli

flatpak run cc.arduino.arduinoide
