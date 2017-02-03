JClic

de Francesc Busquets
Instali
Educational activities and games for school students and educators

JClic is formed by a set of multimedia applications that are used for carrying out different types of multimedia and interactive educational activities: puzzles, associations, text exercises, crosswords, etc.

The activities are usually packed in projects. A project is formed by a set of activities and one or more sequences, which indicate the order in which they have to be shown.

Since 1995 teachers from different countries have contributed to a big repository of educational activities which work on procedures of diverse curricular areas, from kindergarten up to secondary education and shared under Creative Commons licenses.

The JClic suite is composed by this applications:

  • JClic Player: allows students to play with the activities and, optionally, track reports of their work in a local or remote database
  • JClic Author: a visual tool used by teachers and authors to create or modify activities and projects

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 0.3.2.17

antaŭ 8 monatoj
Instalita grando~170 MB
Elŝuta grando59 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj3 501
LicencoGNU General Public License v2.0 or later
Projekta retejohttps://clic.xtec.cat
Kontaktohttps://clic.xtec.cat/en/com/bustia.htm
Helpohttps://clic.xtec.cat/en/com/index.html
Oftaj demandojhttps://clic.xtec.cat/en/jclic/faqjclic.htm
Kontribui tradukojnhttps://translations.launchpad.net/jclic
Raporti problemonhttps://github.com/projectestac/jclic/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/cat.xtec.clic.JClic

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub cat.xtec.clic.JClic

Ruli

flatpak run cat.xtec.clic.JClic
