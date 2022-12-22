Parallel Launcher
de Matt Pharoah
Modern N64 Emulator
Parallel Launcher is an emulator launcher that aims to make playing N64 games, both retail and homebrew, as simple and as accessible as possible. Parallel Launcher uses the RetroArch emulator, but replaces its confusing menus and controller setup with a much simpler user interface. It also features optional integration with romhacking.com.
Ŝanĝoj en la versio v6.19.0
antaŭ 7 tagoj
Instalita grando~760 MB
Elŝuta grando531 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojx86_64
Instaloj34 639
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Instaloj tra tempo
Permana instalo
Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado