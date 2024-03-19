IRPF 2024
de Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil
Main window
Do your taxes in Brazil (Calendar year of 2023)
IRPF is an app officially distributed by the Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil, to help Brazilian citizens file their income tax return.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by any Brazilian government agency.
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.0
antaŭ 7 tagoj
(Kunmetita antaŭ proksimume 5 horoj)
- Neniu ŝanĝprotokolo havebla
Instalita grando~263.88 MiB
Elŝuta grando103.13 MiB
Disponeblaj arĥitekturojaarch64, x86_64