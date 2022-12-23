Vintage Story

de Anego Studios
Instali
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio

Wilderness survival sandbox game

To play this game, you must purchase an account at https://www.vintagestory.at/.

Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.18.5

antaŭ proksimume 1 monato
Instalita grando~557 MB
Elŝuta grando479 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj16 246
LicencoProprietaj
Projekta retejohttps://www.vintagestory.at/
Kontaktohttps://www.vintagestory.at/contact/
Helpohttp://wiki.vintagestory.at/
Oftaj demandojhttps://www.vintagestory.at/features/faq.html/
Raporti problemonhttps://github.com/anegostudios/VintageStory-Issues/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/at.vintagestory.VintageStory

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub at.vintagestory.VintageStory

Ruli

flatpak run at.vintagestory.VintageStory