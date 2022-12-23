ConfClerk

de confclerk developers
Instali
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio

ConfClerk is an application which makes conference schedules available offline

It displays the conference schedule from various views, supports searches on various items (speaker, speech topic, location, etc.) and enables you to select favorite events and create your own schedule

At the moment ConfClerk is able to import schedules in XML format created by the ​PentaBarf conference management system (or ​frab) used by ​FOSDEM, ​DebConf, ​Grazer Linuxtage, the ​CCC congresses, ​FrOSCon, and ​many others.

ConfClerk is targetted at mobile devices like the Nokia N810 and N900 but works on any system running ​Qt.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 0.6.4

antaŭ pli ol 5 jaroj
Instalita grando~864 KB
Elŝuta grando406 KB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj965
LicencoGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Projekta retejohttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/
Helpohttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/README
Raporti problemonhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/report
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

Ruli

flatpak run at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk
Etikedoj:
conferenceschedulefrabpentabarf