Tauno Monitor
de Tauno Erik
Simple stand-alone serial port monitor.
A Simple stand-alone serial port monitor for the GNOME desktop. It aims to be beginner friendly, small and easy to use. Not feature-rich and professional. Remembers the last settings (Theme, Baud Rate, Port etc.). Depending on your system you may need to add a user to dialout group to open serial ports: <code> sudo usermod -a -G dialout $USER </code>>
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 0.1.8
antaŭ 9 tagoj
(Kunmetita antaŭ 8 tagoj)
- Neniu ŝanĝprotokolo havebla
Instalita grando~803 KiB
Elŝuta grando273.59 KiB
Disponeblaj arĥitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj235