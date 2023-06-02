Organic Maps

organicmaps.app
InstaliDonaci
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio

A free offline maps app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists based on top of crowd-sourced OpenStreetMap data and curated with love by MapsWithMe (Maps.Me) founders

Organic Maps is a free Android & iOS offline maps app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists. It uses crowd-sourced OpenStreetMap data and is developed with love by <em>MapsWithMe</em> (<em>MapsMe</em>) founders and our community. No ads, no tracking, no data collection, no crapware. Your donations and positive reviews motivate and inspire us, thanks ❤️!

## Features

The Linux version of Organic Maps has not reached feature parity with the Android and iPhone versions yet, and has not been optimized for mobile devices yet. Organic Maps is the ultimate companion app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists:

## Why Organic?

Organic Maps is pure and organic, made with love:

Organic Maps app is free from trackers and other bad stuff:

The application is verified by Exodus Privacy Project.

Organic Maps doesn't request excessive permissions to spy on you.

At Organic Maps, we believe that privacy is a fundamental human right:

Reject surveillance - embrace your freedom. <em>Give Organic Maps a try!</em>

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 2023.06.04-13

antaŭ 18 tagoj
Instalita grando~478 MB
Elŝuta grando192 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj25 279
LicencoApache License 2.0
Projekta retejohttps://organicmaps.app
Kontaktohttps://github.com/organicmaps/organicmaps#feedback=
Kontribui tradukojnhttps://github.com/organicmaps/organicmaps/blob/master/docs/TRANSLATIONS.md
Raporti problemonhttps://github.com/organicmaps/organicmaps/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/app.organicmaps.desktop

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub app.organicmaps.desktop

Ruli

flatpak run app.organicmaps.desktop
Etikedoj:
mapmapsomapsosmoffline mapsopenstreetmaporganic mapsorganicmaps