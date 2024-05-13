Flathub Logo

Fotema

de David Bliss
All photos view

Admire your photos

A photo gallery for everyone who wants their photos to live locally on their devices.

Why enjoy your photo library with Fotema?

  • Many supported image formats. Fotema supports the same image formats as Loupe (the GNOME image viewer).
  • View iOS Live Photos.
  • Play videos.
  • View your library by year or month.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.0.0

antaŭ 3 tagoj
(Kunmetita antaŭ proksimume 8 horoj)

  • Komunume evoluigata

    Ĉi tiu programo estas evoluigata malkaŝite far komunumo de volontuloj kaj eldonita sub la permesilo GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Partopreni
Instalita grando~62.67 MiB
Elŝuta grando27.77 MiB
Disponeblaj arĥitekturojx86_64, aarch64
