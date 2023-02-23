Elastic

de Alexander Mikhaylenko
drey.app
InstaliDonaci
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio

Design spring animations

Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.

Features:

  • Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
  • See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
  • Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
  • Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 0.1.3

antaŭ 3 monatoj
Instalita grando~541 KB
Elŝuta grando158 KB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj2 932
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekta retejohttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic
Raporti problemonhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic/-/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Elastic

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Elastic

Ruli

flatpak run app.drey.Elastic
Etikedoj:
adwaitagnomegtkanimationanimationsspring