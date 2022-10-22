Dialect

de The Dialect Authors
drey.app
  • Ekrankopio
Translate between languages

A translation app for GNOME.

Features:

  • Translation based on Google Translate
  • Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
  • Translation based on Lingva Translate API
  • Text to speech
  • Translation history
  • Automatic language detection
  • Clipboard buttons

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 2.1.1

antaŭ 8 monatoj
Instalita grando~4 MB
Elŝuta grando1 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj90 303
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekta retejohttps://github.com/dialect-app/dialect/
Kontribui tradukojnhttps://hosted.weblate.org/engage/dialect/
Raporti problemonhttps://github.com/dialect-app/dialect/issues/
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Dialect

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Dialect

Ruli

flatpak run app.drey.Dialect
Etikedoj:
translatetranslation