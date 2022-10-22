Dialect
de The Dialect Authors
Translate between languages
A translation app for GNOME.
Features:
- Translation based on Google Translate
- Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
- Translation based on Lingva Translate API
- Text to speech
- Translation history
- Automatic language detection
- Clipboard buttons
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 2.1.1
antaŭ 8 monatoj
Instalita grando~4 MB
Elŝuta grando1 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj90 303
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Instaloj tra tempo
Permana instalo
Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado
Ruli
Etikedoj: