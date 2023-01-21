Damask

Automatically set wallpaper images from Internet sources

Damask is an automatic wallpaper application. It currently supports setting the wallpaper image from the following sources:

  • wallhaven.cc
  • Microsoft Bing Wallpaper of the day
  • NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day
  • Unsplash

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 0.2.0

antaŭ proksimume 1 monato
Instalita grando~1 MB
Elŝuta grando320 KB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj7 799
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekta retejohttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask
Helpohttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
Kontribui tradukojnhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
Raporti problemonhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Damask

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Damask

Ruli

flatpak run app.drey.Damask
