Damask
de Link Dupont
Automatically set wallpaper images from Internet sources
Damask is an automatic wallpaper application. It currently supports setting the wallpaper image from the following sources:
- wallhaven.cc
- Microsoft Bing Wallpaper of the day
- NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day
- Unsplash
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 0.2.0
antaŭ proksimume 1 monato
Instalita grando~1 MB
Elŝuta grando320 KB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj7 799
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Aliaj programoj de Link Dupont
Aliaj programoj en la grupo GNOMEPli
Instaloj tra tempo
Permana instalo
Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado
Ruli
Etikedoj: