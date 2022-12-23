BlueBubbles

bluebubbles.app
BlueBubbles client for Linux

BlueBubbles is an open-source and cross-platform ecosystem of apps aimed to bring iMessage to Android, Windows, Linux, and the Web! With BlueBubbles, you'll be able to send messages, media, and much more to your friends and family.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.12.2.1

antaŭ 2 monatoj
Instalita grando~59 MB
Elŝuta grando22 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj9 251
LicencoApache License 2.0
Projekta retejohttps://bluebubbles.app/
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

Ruli

flatpak run app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles