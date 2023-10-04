Flathub Logo

BlackboardSync

bbsync.app
Download your Blackboard Learn content to your device

A student favourite, now available on FlatHub!

Download all your content from Blackboard Learn to your device, without any intervention.

Sync content like text documents, spreadsheets and lecture slides, which you can later access offline.

More than 30 universities supported around the world.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 0.9.11

antaŭ 3 monatoj
(Kunmetita antaŭ 3 monatoj)
  • Neniu ŝanĝprotokolo havebla

  • Komunume evoluigata

    Ĉi tiu programo estas evoluigata malkaŝite far komunumo de volontuloj kaj eldonita sub la permesilo GNU General Public License v2.0 only.
Instalita grando~201.76 MiB
Elŝuta grando79.31 MiB
Disponeblaj arĥitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj224
Etikedoj:
linuxflatpak