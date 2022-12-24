Dippi
by Cassidy James Blaede
Calculate display info like DPI and aspect ratio
Analyze any display. Input a few simple details and figure out the aspect ratio, DPI, and other details of a particular display. Great for deciding which laptop or external monitor to purchase, and if it would be considered HiDPI.
Handy features:
- Find out if a display is a good choice based on its size and resolution
- Get advice about different densities
- Learn the logical resolution
- Differentiate between laptops and desktop displays
- Stupid simple: all in a cute li'l window
Based my expertise and experience shipping HiDPI hardware and software at System76 and elementary.
Tells you if a display’s density is:
- Very Low DPI,
- Fairly Low DPI,
- Ideal for LoDPI,
- Potentially Problematic,
- Ideal for HiDPI,
- Fairly High for HiDPI, or
- Too High DPI
Special thanks:
- Micah Ilbery for the shiny icons
Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 4.0.2
9 μήνες πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~203 KB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος65 KB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις5.804
ΆδειαGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Other apps by Cassidy James Blaede
Εγκαταστάσεις με την πάροδο του χρόνου
Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing