Calculus

by Carlos
Install
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

Compute derivatives and integrals

A practical tool to foresee the result of calculus exercises.

  • Compute derivatives
  • Compute integrals
  • Plot the original expression and result within a given range

If you are interested, open an issue in github to update a translation or make a pull request. All available translations:

  • English
  • Portuguese
  • Italian
  • Spanish (outdated)
  • Slovakian (outdated)

Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 1.5.2

πάνω από 1 χρόνο πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~109 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος34 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις10.696
ΆδειαGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Ιστοσελίδα έργουhttps://carlos157oliveira.github.io/Calculus
Ανέφερε ένα πρόβλημαhttps://github.com/carlos157oliveira/Calculus/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus

Εγκαταστάσεις με την πάροδο του χρόνου

Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus

Εκτέλεσε

flatpak run com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus