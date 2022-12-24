Calculus
by Carlos
Compute derivatives and integrals
A practical tool to foresee the result of calculus exercises.
- Compute derivatives
- Compute integrals
- Plot the original expression and result within a given range
If you are interested, open an issue in github to update a translation or make a pull request. All available translations:
- English
- Portuguese
- Italian
- Spanish (outdated)
- Slovakian (outdated)
Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 1.5.2
πάνω από 1 χρόνο πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~109 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος34 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις10.696
ΆδειαGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Εγκαταστάσεις με την πάροδο του χρόνου
Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing