Luna
by Carlos Lopez
An amazing calendar widget
Select a theme color for the calendar and browse through the months and years with an intuitive interface.
Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 1.1.6
περίπου 2 χρόνια πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~96 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος20 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις5.671
ΆδειαGNU Affero General Public License v3.0
Other apps by Carlos Lopez
Εγκαταστάσεις με την πάροδο του χρόνου
Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing