Bookworm
by Siddhartha Das
A focused eBook reader
Read the books you love without having to worry about the different format complexities like EPUB, PDF, MOBI, CBR, etc.
Manage your library by tagging and updating metadata on books, to quickly find books using metadata searching and tag based filtering.
This version supports EPUB, MOBI, PRC, PDF, FB2 and comics (CBR and CBZ) formats with support for more formats to follow soon.
Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 1.1.2
περίπου 4 χρόνια πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~149 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος40 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις54.606
ΆδειαGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Εγκαταστάσεις με την πάροδο του χρόνου
Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση
