by Andrew Vojak
The color-filling puzzle game

Fill the board with all the same color!

  • Three difficulty levels
  • "Zen Mode" for relaxing and uninterrupted play
  • Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off

Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.avojak.paint-spill

Εκτέλεσε

flatpak run com.github.avojak.paint-spill
