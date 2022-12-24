Cipher
by Shubham Arora
Encode and decode text
A simple application for encoding and decoding text. Hide your text from prying eyes! Note: This application does not actually encrypt files. This was made just to encipher strings. Have fun!
Available Ciphers
- Caesar Shift Cipher
- Atbash Cipher
- ROT13 Cipher
- ASCII Encoding
- Base64 Encoding
- Polybius Square Cipher
- Vigenere Cipher
- Hashing Functions (MD5, SHA1, SHA256, SHA384, SHA512)
Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 2.5.0
πάνω από 3 χρόνια πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~97 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος20 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις6.336
ΆδειαGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Other apps by Shubham Arora
Εγκαταστάσεις με την πάροδο του χρόνου
Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing