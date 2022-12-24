Relaxator

by Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Install

Relax to soothing sounds

The application will help you relieve the accumulated stress and relax.

The program includes the sounds of the forest, the sound of the surf and other sounds.

Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 1.0.8

3 μήνες πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~57 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος57 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις3.034
ΆδειαGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Ιστοσελίδα έργουhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator
Βοήθειαhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues
Ανέφερε ένα πρόβλημαhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

Εγκαταστάσεις με την πάροδο του χρόνου

Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

Εκτέλεσε

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator