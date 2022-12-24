Relaxator
by Alex Kryuchkov
Relax to soothing sounds
The application will help you relieve the accumulated stress and relax.
The program includes the sounds of the forest, the sound of the surf and other sounds.
Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 1.0.8
3 μήνες πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~57 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος57 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις3.034
ΆδειαGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
