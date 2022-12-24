Astronum
by Alex Kryuchkov
Program for simple astrological and numerological calculations
The application allows you to calculate the numbers of the name and birth, the psychomatrix and the signs of some horoscopes.
Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 1.0.9
ΆδειαGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
