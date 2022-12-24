Astronum

by Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Program for simple astrological and numerological calculations

The application allows you to calculate the numbers of the name and birth, the psychomatrix and the signs of some horoscopes.

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum