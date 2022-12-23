ParaPara

by Tanaka Takayuki
Install
An image viewer without library

An image viewer in which images are displayed as one of three styles: single, spread (book), continuous (scrolling), and that supports jpg, png, bmp, ico, gif files. animated gifs are also supported.

Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.aharotias2.parapara

Εκτέλεσε

flatpak run com.github.aharotias2.parapara
imagepictureviewer