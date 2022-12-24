Bless

by Alexandros Frantzis
Install

Gtk# Hex Editor

Bless is a binary (hex) editor, a program that enables you to edit files as a sequence of bytes. It is written in C# and uses the Gtk# bindings for the GTK+ toolkit.

Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 0.6.3

πάνω από 2 χρόνια πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~89 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος33 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις9.811
ΆδειαGNU General Public License v2.0 or later
Ιστοσελίδα έργουhttps://github.com/afrantzis/bless
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.afrantzis.Bless

Εγκαταστάσεις με την πάροδο του χρόνου

Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.afrantzis.Bless

Εκτέλεσε

flatpak run com.github.afrantzis.Bless