UEFITool

by LongSoft
Install

UEFI firmware image viewer and editor

UEFITool is a cross-platform open source application, that parses UEFI PI-compatible firmware image into a tree structure, verifies image integrity and provides a GUI to manipulate image elements.

Αλλαγές στην έκδοση A67

3 ημέρες πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~4 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος2 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις12.389
ΆδειαBSD 2-Clause "Simplified" License
Ιστοσελίδα έργουhttps://github.com/LongSoft/UEFITool
Ανέφερε ένα πρόβλημαhttps://github.com/LongSoft/UEFITool/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.LongSoft.UEFITool

Εγκαταστάσεις με την πάροδο του χρόνου

Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.LongSoft.UEFITool

Εκτέλεσε

flatpak run com.github.LongSoft.UEFITool
Tags:
biosuefi