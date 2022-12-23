UEFITool
by LongSoft
UEFI firmware image viewer and editor
UEFITool is a cross-platform open source application, that parses UEFI PI-compatible firmware image into a tree structure, verifies image integrity and provides a GUI to manipulate image elements.
Αλλαγές στην έκδοση A67
3 ημέρες πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~4 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος2 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις12.389
ΆδειαBSD 2-Clause "Simplified" License
Εγκαταστάσεις με την πάροδο του χρόνου
Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing