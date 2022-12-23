Gradience

by Gradience Team
@GradienceTeam on GitHub
Install
Change the look of Adwaita, with ease

Gradience is a tool for customizing Libadwaita applications and the adw-gtk3 theme.

The main features of Gradience include the following:

  • 🎨️ Changing any color of Adwaita theme
  • 🖼️ Applying Material 3 color scheme from wallpaper
  • 🎁️ Usage of other users presets
  • ⚙️ Changing advanced options with CSS
  • 🧩️ Extending functionality using plugins

Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 0.4.1

4 μήνες πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~26 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος9 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις56.784
ΆδειαGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Ιστοσελίδα έργουhttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience
Βοήθειαhttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience/discussions
Βοήθησε στην μετάφρασηhttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/GradienceTeam/gradience
Ανέφερε ένα πρόβλημαhttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience

Εγκαταστάσεις με την πάροδο του χρόνου

Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience

Εκτέλεσε

flatpak run com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience
Tags:
adwcustomizeradwaita manager