Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game

Create elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts to feed ammo into your turrets, produce materials to use for building, and defend your structures from waves of enemies. Play with your friends in cross-platform multiplayer co-op games, or challenge them in team-based PvP matches.

Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 145.1

4 ημέρες πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~256 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος134 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις29.901
ΆδειαGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Ιστοσελίδα έργουhttps://mindustrygame.github.io/
Επικοινωνίαhttps://discord.gg/mindustry
Βοήθειαhttps://mindustrygame.github.io/wiki/
Ανέφερε ένα πρόβλημαhttps://github.com/Anuken/Mindustry
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Anuken.Mindustry

