by George Florea Bănuș
georgefb.com
A global menu giving you quick access to folders and custom commands.

QuickAccess is a program running in the background providing a global menu to quickly access user defined folders and their subfolders as well as creating and running custom commands. The menu can be opened through two dbus methods: showMenu and showDelayedMenu. Both methods can open the menu in a predefined fixed position or on mouse position.

showMenu shows the menu instantly, but in certain circumstances there are problems with the menu not showing or not closing. In these cases use the showDelayedMenu, there is a default delay of 150 miliseconds, but can be changed (see example below).

Open menu with dbus-send

dbus-send --type=method_call --dest=com.georgefb.quickaccess /QuickAccess com.georgefb.QuickAccess.showMenu int32:x

dbus-send --type=method_call --dest=com.georgefb.quickaccess /QuickAccess com.georgefb.QuickAccess.showDelayedMenu int32:200 int32:x

Replace x with an int from 0 to 9 to set the preffered position to open the menu.

Check the project page for more info https://gitlab.com/g-fb/quickaccess.

Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 3.0.1

περίπου 1 χρόνο πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~270 KB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος99 KB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις2.086
ΆδειαGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Ιστοσελίδα έργουhttps://gitlab.com/g-fb/quickaccess
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.georgefb.quickaccess

Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.georgefb.quickaccess

Εκτέλεσε

flatpak run com.georgefb.quickaccess