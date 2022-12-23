Teleport

Teleport is a fast way to share files over the local network. It's designed to be a replacement for using USB keys or emailing stuff to yourself just to move them on another device on your desk.

Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~2 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος1 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις9.522
ΆδειαAGPL-3.0+
Ιστοσελίδα έργουhttps://github.com/frac-tion/teleport/
Ανέφερε ένα πρόβλημαhttps://github.com/frac-tion/teleport/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.frac_tion.teleport

flatpak install flathub com.frac_tion.teleport

Εκτέλεσε

flatpak run com.frac_tion.teleport