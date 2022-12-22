CorsixTH
by CorsixTH developers
Open source clone of Theme Hospital
CorsixTH aims to reimplement the game engine of Theme Hospital, and be able to load the original game data files. This means that you will need a purchased copy of Theme Hospital, or a copy of the demo, in order to use CorsixTH. After most of the original engine has been reimplemented in open source code, the project will serve as a base from which extensions and improvements to the original game can be made.
Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 0.66
12 μήνες πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~50 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος34 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις4.902
ΆδειαBSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License, , MIT License
Εγκαταστάσεις με την πάροδο του χρόνου
