Flathub Logo

StreamController

by Core447
core447.com
Install

Control your Elgato Stream Decks with plugin support

StreamController controls your Elgato Stream Decks on a new level.

App Features:

  • Beautiful GTK4 Interface
  • Plugin support
  • Multi deck support
  • Set background images & videos
  • Set custom icons

Official Plugin Features:

  • Send network requests
  • Press hotkeys (X and Wayland)
  • Control OBS Studio
  • Control your music
  • Mix the volume of different apps
  • Run commands
  • Send network requests

Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 1.4.4-beta

6 ημέρες πριν
(Built περίπου 13 ώρες πριν)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Get involved
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~657.38 MiB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος231.92 MiB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Tags:
streamingelgato stream decklinuxflatpak