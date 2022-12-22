BrickBuster
by Claudio Cambra
A brick-breaker game, fun and addictive!
BrickBuster is a brick-breaker type game where the objective is to survive as many rounds as possible. Every round new bricks appear... when they reach the bottom of the screen, you lose. You are armed with balls and any special nodes that luck sends your way.
Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 1.0
περίπου 2 χρόνια πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~37 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος16 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςx86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις1.089
ΆδειαGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Εγκαταστάσεις με την πάροδο του χρόνου
