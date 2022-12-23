Brave Browser

by Brave Software
Install
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

The web browser from Brave

Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.

Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.

Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 1.52.126

9 ημέρες πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~358 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος157 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις1.001.656
ΆδειαMozilla Public License 2.0
Ιστοσελίδα έργουhttps://brave.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.brave.Browser

Εγκαταστάσεις με την πάροδο του χρόνου

Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.brave.Browser

Εκτέλεσε

flatpak run com.brave.Browser