Vorta is a backup client for macOS and Linux desktops. It integrates the mighty BorgBackup with your desktop environment to protect your data from disk failure, ransomware and theft.

  • Encrypted, deduplicated and compressed backups using Borg as backend.
  • No vendor lock-in – back up to local drives, your own server or BorgBase, a hosting service for Borg backups.
  • Open source – free to use, modify, improve and audit.
  • Flexible profiles to group source folders, backup destinations and schedules.
  • One place to view all point-in-time archives and restore individual files.

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.borgbase.Vorta

flatpak run com.borgbase.Vorta
