Simple Diary

by Johan Bjäreholt
Simple and lightweight diary app

Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.

A few notable features are:

  • Saves entries in standard markdown
  • Adding images to your entries
  • Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
  • Dark mode

Αλλαγές στην έκδοση v0.4.3

8 μήνες πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~582 KB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος194 KB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις2.660
ΆδειαGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Ιστοσελίδα έργουhttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk
Ανέφερε ένα πρόβλημαhttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

Εκτέλεσε

flatpak run com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary
