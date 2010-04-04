Bitwig Studio
by Bitwig GmbH
Modern music production and performance
Bitwig Studio is a digital audio workstation (DAW) that inspires you to take greater control of your music, giving you access to every aspect of your production. Streamline your creative process and quickly evolve your ideas into complete songs, tracks, and compositions. Record and arrange, improvise and perform, or do it all at once. Design sounds. Build instruments. <em>Make music.</em>
Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 4.4.10
3 μήνες πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~513 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος312 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςx86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις57.431
ΆδειαΙδιόκτητο
Εγκαταστάσεις με την πάροδο του χρόνου
