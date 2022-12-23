Basemark GPU

by Basemark Oy
Install
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

GPU performance evaluation tool

Evaluation tool to analyze and measure graphics API performance across mobile and desktop platforms. Basemark GPU targets both Desktop and Mobile platforms by providing both High Quality and Medium Quality modes. The High-Quality mode addresses Desktop workloads, while the Medium Quality mode addresses equivalent Mobile workloads.

This is non-commercial version and requires active internet connection.

Major fixes in 1.2.3: No major changes. Unifying code base and versions across platforms.

Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 1.2.3

πάνω από 2 χρόνια πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~2.63 GB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος1.28 GB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςx86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις33.678
ΆδειαΙδιόκτητο
Ιστοσελίδα έργουhttps://www.basemark.com/benchmarks/basemark-gpu/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.basemark.BasemarkGPU

Εγκαταστάσεις με την πάροδο του χρόνου

Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.basemark.BasemarkGPU

Εκτέλεσε

flatpak run com.basemark.BasemarkGPU