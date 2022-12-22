Nexuiz Classic
by Alientrap
A multiplayer first-person shooter
Nexuiz Classic is a fast-paced 3D deathmatch game with high-end and complex graphics effects. It is intended to be played over the Internet or over a local network. Several different game types, such as classic deathmatch, team deathmatch and capture the flag are available. It also supports a single-player mode and playing against the computer.
The game brings deathmatch back to the basics, with perfect weapon balancing and fast paced action, keeping itself away from the current trend of realistic shooters.
This game was originally released as "Nexuiz", but is now referred to as "Nexuiz Classic" since the Nexuiz name was re-used for a non-free game for consoles.
Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 2.5.2
πάνω από 13 χρόνια πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~896 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος884 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςx86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις8.115
ΆδειαGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Εγκαταστάσεις με την πάροδο του χρόνου
