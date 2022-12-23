Metronome

by Adrien Plazas
adrienplazas.com
InstallDonate
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

Keep the tempo

Metronome beats the rhythm for you, you simply need to tell it the required time signature and beats per minutes.

You can also tap to let the application guess the required beats per minute.

Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 1.3.0

9 ημέρες πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~2 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος705 KB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις14.114
ΆδειαGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Ιστοσελίδα έργουhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/metronome
Ανέφερε ένα πρόβλημαhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/metronome/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.adrienplazas.Metronome

Εγκαταστάσεις με την πάροδο του χρόνου

Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.adrienplazas.Metronome

Εκτέλεσε

flatpak run com.adrienplazas.Metronome
Tags:
bpmbarbeatbeatsmeasureminuterhythmtaptempo