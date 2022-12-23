Metronome
by Adrien Plazas
Keep the tempo
Metronome beats the rhythm for you, you simply need to tell it the required time signature and beats per minutes.
You can also tap to let the application guess the required beats per minute.
Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 1.3.0
9 ημέρες πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~2 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος705 KB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις14.114
ΆδειαGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
