Defeat autocreated huge battleships.

rRootage is an arcade style vertical shoot'em up with minimalist and psychedelic graphics.

Defeat bosses while dodging their bullets, and try the different game modes!

Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 0.23

περίπου 20 χρόνια πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~8 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος5 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις2.160
ΆδειαBSD 2-Clause FreeBSD License
Ιστοσελίδα έργουhttp://www.asahi-net.or.jp/~cs8k-cyu/
Βοήθειαhttps://github.com/abagames/rrootage/blob/master/README.md
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.abagames.rRootage

