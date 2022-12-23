Dice Roller

by Leonora Tindall
Install

Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations. gDiceRoller provides several kinds of dice, from a d4 to a d100, which can be rolled with a simple button press. In addition, users can enter their own dice with any number of sides, and perform arbitrary arithemtic on their results.

Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 1.1.3

περίπου 4 χρόνια πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~509 KB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος229 KB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις3.997
ΆδειαGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Ιστοσελίδα έργουhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/NoraCodes/gDiceRoller/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/codes.nora.gDiceRoller

Εγκαταστάσεις με την πάροδο του χρόνου

Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub codes.nora.gDiceRoller

Εκτέλεσε

flatpak run codes.nora.gDiceRoller