Unit Bargain Hunter
by Merritt Codes
Easily compare items when shopping
Save money: Unit Bargain Hunter helps you figure out and keep track of the best value for products.
Is that family-sized pack really a better value?
If a brand-name item is $14.99 for 500g and the no-name item beside it is $13.99 for 20 oz, which is the better deal?
Unit Bargain Hunter makes it easy to compare any number of items to find exactly how they stack up against each other.
- Compare unlimited items
- Compare by weight, volume, or number of items
- Saves your information between sessions
- Available cross-platform: Linux, Windows, Web, Android
- Open source
