Legacy Launcher
by Legacy Launcher Team
Play Minecraft and create your own world!
Legacy Launcher is a simple, lightweight and yet highly customizeable alternative Minecraft launcher.
It features pre-made modded versions (Forge, Optifine and Fabric) as well as optional per-version game profile folders, keeping data from different versions in different subfolders.
Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 1.32.2
16 ημέρες πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~260 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος103 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςx86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις32.986
ΆδειαΙδιόκτητο
Εγκαταστάσεις με την πάροδο του χρόνου
Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing