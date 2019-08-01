Arduino IDE
by Arduino LLC
Open-source electronics prototyping platform
Arduino is an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It's intended for artists, designers, hobbyists, and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.
Included is an integrated development environment that can be used to develop and upload code to compatible microcontrollers.
Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 1.8.19
πάνω από 1 χρόνο πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~533 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος183 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις162.937
ΆδειαGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
Βοήθησε στην μετάφρασηhttps://github.com/arduino/Arduino/tree/master/arduino-core/src/processing/app/i18n
