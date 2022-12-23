Parallel Launcher

Parallel Launcher is an emulator launcher that aims to make playing N64 games, both retail and homebrew, as simple and as accessible as possible. Parallel Launcher uses the RetroArch emulator, but replaces its confusing menus and controller setup with a much simpler user interface. It also features optional integration with romhacking.com.

Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub ca.parallel_launcher.ParallelLauncher

Εκτέλεσε

flatpak run ca.parallel_launcher.ParallelLauncher
