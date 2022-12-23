Dconf Editor

by The GNOME Project
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database

Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.

Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.

Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 43.0

9 μήνες πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~1 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος468 KB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις67.950
ΆδειαGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Ιστοσελίδα έργουhttps://wiki.gnome.org/Apps/DconfEditor
Βοήθησε στην μετάφρασηhttps://wiki.gnome.org/TranslationProject
Ανέφερε ένα πρόβλημαhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/dconf-editor/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ca.desrt.dconf-editor

flatpak install flathub ca.desrt.dconf-editor

Εκτέλεσε

flatpak run ca.desrt.dconf-editor
