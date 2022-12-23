Vintage Story

by Anego Studios
Wilderness survival sandbox game

To play this game, you must purchase an account at https://www.vintagestory.at/.

Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.

Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 1.18.5

περίπου 1 μήνας πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~557 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος479 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις16.246
ΆδειαΙδιόκτητο
Ιστοσελίδα έργουhttps://www.vintagestory.at/
Επικοινωνίαhttps://www.vintagestory.at/contact/
Βοήθειαhttp://wiki.vintagestory.at/
Frequently Asked Questionshttps://www.vintagestory.at/features/faq.html/
Ανέφερε ένα πρόβλημαhttps://github.com/anegostudios/VintageStory-Issues/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/at.vintagestory.VintageStory

Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub at.vintagestory.VintageStory

Εκτέλεσε

flatpak run at.vintagestory.VintageStory