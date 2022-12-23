ConfClerk

ConfClerk is an application which makes conference schedules available offline

It displays the conference schedule from various views, supports searches on various items (speaker, speech topic, location, etc.) and enables you to select favorite events and create your own schedule

At the moment ConfClerk is able to import schedules in XML format created by the ​PentaBarf conference management system (or ​frab) used by ​FOSDEM, ​DebConf, ​Grazer Linuxtage, the ​CCC congresses, ​FrOSCon, and ​many others.

ConfClerk is targetted at mobile devices like the Nokia N810 and N900 but works on any system running ​Qt.

Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 0.6.4

πάνω από 5 χρόνια πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~864 KB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος406 KB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις965
ΆδειαGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Ιστοσελίδα έργουhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/
Βοήθειαhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/README
Ανέφερε ένα πρόβλημαhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/report
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

Εκτέλεσε

flatpak run at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk
conferenceschedulefrabpentabarf