Cambalache
by Juan Pablo Ugarte
Create GTK User Interfaces
Cambalache is a new RAD tool that enables the creation of user interfaces for Gtk and the GNOME desktop environment.
Cambalache's main target is Gtk version 4 but it has been designed from the ground up to support other versions.
Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 0.12.1
5 ημέρες πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~6 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος2 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις18.211
ΆδειαGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
Other apps in the GNOME groupΠερισσότερα
Εγκαταστάσεις με την πάροδο του χρόνου
Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing