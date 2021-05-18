Cambalache

by Juan Pablo Ugarte
xjuan.ar
Create GTK User Interfaces

Cambalache is a new RAD tool that enables the creation of user interfaces for Gtk and the GNOME desktop environment.

Cambalache's main target is Gtk version 4 but it has been designed from the ground up to support other versions.

Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub ar.xjuan.Cambalache

Εκτέλεσε

flatpak run ar.xjuan.Cambalache
