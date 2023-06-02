Organic Maps

organicmaps.app
InstallDonate
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

A free offline maps app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists based on top of crowd-sourced OpenStreetMap data and curated with love by MapsWithMe (Maps.Me) founders

Organic Maps is a free Android & iOS offline maps app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists. It uses crowd-sourced OpenStreetMap data and is developed with love by <em>MapsWithMe</em> (<em>MapsMe</em>) founders and our community. No ads, no tracking, no data collection, no crapware. Your donations and positive reviews motivate and inspire us, thanks ❤️!

## Features

The Linux version of Organic Maps has not reached feature parity with the Android and iPhone versions yet, and has not been optimized for mobile devices yet. Organic Maps is the ultimate companion app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists:

## Why Organic?

Organic Maps is pure and organic, made with love:

Organic Maps app is free from trackers and other bad stuff:

The application is verified by Exodus Privacy Project.

Organic Maps doesn't request excessive permissions to spy on you.

At Organic Maps, we believe that privacy is a fundamental human right:

Reject surveillance - embrace your freedom. <em>Give Organic Maps a try!</em>

Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 2023.06.04-13

18 ημέρες πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~478 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος192 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις25.279
ΆδειαApache License 2.0
Ιστοσελίδα έργουhttps://organicmaps.app
Επικοινωνίαhttps://github.com/organicmaps/organicmaps#feedback=
Βοήθησε στην μετάφρασηhttps://github.com/organicmaps/organicmaps/blob/master/docs/TRANSLATIONS.md
Ανέφερε ένα πρόβλημαhttps://github.com/organicmaps/organicmaps/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.organicmaps.desktop

Εγκαταστάσεις με την πάροδο του χρόνου

Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.organicmaps.desktop

Εκτέλεσε

flatpak run app.organicmaps.desktop
Tags:
mapmapsomapsosmoffline mapsopenstreetmaporganic mapsorganicmaps